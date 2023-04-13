B of A Securities Upgrades SunPower (SPWR)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SunPower is $18.37. The forecasts range from a low of $6.72 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 40.53% from its latest reported closing price of $13.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SunPower is $2,040MM, an increase of 17.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 36K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ExodusPoint Capital Management holds 117K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 76.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 275.12% over the last quarter.

COPLX - Copley Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 180.71% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 86K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing a decrease of 227.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 77.94% over the last quarter.

ETHO - Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 26.30% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in SunPower. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPWR is 0.12%, a decrease of 21.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 69,423K shares. The put/call ratio of SPWR is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sunpower Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in California'sSilicon Valley, SunPower is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities.

See all SunPower regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.