B of A Securities Upgrades Strategic Education (STRA)

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.76% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Strategic Education is 92.82. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $103.95. The average price target represents an increase of 27.76% from its latest reported closing price of 72.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Strategic Education is 1,136MM, an increase of 5.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strategic Education. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRA is 0.16%, an increase of 2.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.31% to 25,825K shares. The put/call ratio of STRA is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,929K shares representing 12.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,863K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 26.59% over the last quarter.

Marshfield Associates holds 2,014K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 10.26% over the last quarter.

Inclusive Capital Partners holds 1,897K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519K shares, representing an increase of 19.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 12.15% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,623K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,238K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,226K shares, representing a decrease of 79.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 60.91% over the last quarter.

Strategic Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Strategic Education, Inc. is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. The Company serves working adult students all over the globe through its core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, through Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University; 2) Alternative Learning, encompassing Sophia Learning, self-paced general education courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; Workforce Edge, a full service, online employee education management portal; Digital Enablement Partnerships, helping advance capabilities in course development, online delivery and student support; and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Strayer University's DevMountain; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education and Media Design School operations in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps students prepare for success in today's workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.