B of A Securities Upgrades Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () (SE)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:SE) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.25% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 67.86. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.25% from its latest reported closing price of 55.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 17,070MM, an increase of 30.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 795 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 6.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SE is 0.54%, a decrease of 28.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 333,136K shares. The put/call ratio of SE is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 34,183K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,137K shares, representing an increase of 23.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SE by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 15,808K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tiger Global Management holds 14,320K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,703K shares, representing an increase of 18.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SE by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,446K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,227K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SE by 13.86% over the last quarter.

Atreides Management holds 7,535K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,085K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SE by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Sea Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sea Limited is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Its mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. The Company operatse three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. SeaMoney is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.