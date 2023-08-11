B of A Securities Upgrades Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA)

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.10% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sabra Healthcare REIT is 13.06. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.10% from its latest reported closing price of 12.43.

The projected annual revenue for Sabra Healthcare REIT is 626MM, an increase of 16.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 690 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabra Healthcare REIT. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBRA is 0.17%, a decrease of 14.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 242,166K shares. The put/call ratio of SBRA is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 20,690K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,649K shares, representing an increase of 24.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 29.36% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 10,694K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,354K shares, representing a decrease of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 89.71% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,151K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,301K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 7.79% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,126K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,133K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 11.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,103K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,970K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 12.95% over the last quarter.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a 'REIT') that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

