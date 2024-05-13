B of A Securities Upgrades Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Red Rock Resorts (NasdaqGS:RRR) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.83% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Red Rock Resorts is 65.20. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 29.83% from its latest reported closing price of 50.22.

The projected annual revenue for Red Rock Resorts is 1,859MM, an increase of 4.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Rock Resorts. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRR is 0.25%, an increase of 8.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 71,456K shares. The put/call ratio of RRR is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 10,359K shares representing 17.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,857K shares , representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 25.29% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 4,426K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,671K shares , representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 1.29% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 3,000K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 20.65% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 2,374K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares , representing an increase of 17.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 19.74% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,290K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,218K shares , representing a decrease of 40.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 86.85% over the last quarter.

Red Rock Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Red Rock Resorts owns a majority indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ('Station Casinos'). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegasvalley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palms Casino Resort, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel, Fiesta Rancho Casino Hotel, Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens. In addition, Station Casinos is the manager of Graton Resort & Casino in northern California.

