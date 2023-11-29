B of A Securities Upgrades RBC Bearings (RBC)

Fintel reports that on November 29, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) from Underperform to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.13% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for RBC Bearings is 259.52. The forecasts range from a low of 231.29 to a high of $308.70. The average price target represents an increase of 7.13% from its latest reported closing price of 242.24.

The projected annual revenue for RBC Bearings is 1,611MM, an increase of 6.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 698 funds or institutions reporting positions in RBC Bearings. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBC is 0.38%, an increase of 8.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.05% to 38,631K shares. The put/call ratio of RBC is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 2,298K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,203K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 16.96% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,999K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,032K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 25.52% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,966K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,956K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 13.83% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,848K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares, representing an increase of 21.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 42.42% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,322K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 14.70% over the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

