B of A Securities Upgrades Ralph Lauren (RL)

On February 13, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Ralph Lauren from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.02% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ralph Lauren is $127.82. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $164.85. The average price target represents an increase of 4.02% from its latest reported closing price of $122.88.

The projected annual revenue for Ralph Lauren is $6,438MM, an increase of 0.19%. The projected annual EPS is $7.96, an increase of 6.49%.

Ralph Lauren Declares $0.75 Dividend

On December 16, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $122.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.39%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 3.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=178).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,320K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,913K shares, representing an increase of 12.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 37.61% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,580K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,619K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 84.73% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,147K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,224K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 89.31% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,004K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares, representing an increase of 11.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 17.23% over the last quarter.

HS Management Partners holds 1,533K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,015K shares, representing a decrease of 31.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 1.61% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 915 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ralph Lauren. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RL is 0.20%, an increase of 14.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 53,599K shares. The put/call ratio of RL is 5.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

Ralph Lauren Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ralph Lauren Corporation is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren's reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The Company's brand names, which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps and Club Monaco, among others, constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands.

