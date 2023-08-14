News & Insights

PSN

B of A Securities Upgrades Parsons (PSN)

August 14, 2023 — 10:51 am EDT

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from Underperform to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.21% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Parsons is 54.06. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.21% from its latest reported closing price of 54.72.

The projected annual revenue for Parsons is 4,507MM, a decrease of 5.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parsons. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSN is 0.20%, an increase of 13.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 108,822K shares. PSN / Parsons Corp Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of PSN is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSN / Parsons Corp Shares Held by Institutions

Newport Trust holds 61,296K shares representing 58.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,686K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 10.57% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,085K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,086K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,803K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,452K shares, representing a decrease of 23.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,801K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,813K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 5.32% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 1,381K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company.

Parsons Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Parsons is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities.

