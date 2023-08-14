B of A Securities Upgrades Parsons (PSN)

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from Underperform to Buy .
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.21% Downside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Parsons is 54.06. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.21% from its latest reported closing price of 54.72.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Parsons is 4,507MM, a decrease of 5.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parsons. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSN is 0.20%, an increase of 13.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 108,822K shares. The put/call ratio of PSN is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Newport Trust holds 61,296K shares representing 58.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,686K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 10.57% over the last quarter.
T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,085K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,086K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 9.64% over the last quarter.
Earnest Partners holds 2,803K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,452K shares, representing a decrease of 23.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 15.57% over the last quarter.
Mackenzie Financial holds 2,801K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,813K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 5.32% over the last quarter.
Channing Capital Management holds 1,381K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company.
Parsons Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Parsons is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities.
Additional reading:
- Parsons Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Results
- Parsons Corporation Insider Trading Compliance Policy
- Parsons Reports Strong First Quarter 2023 Results
- Parsons 2023 Investor Day to Highlight Growth Strategy and Strong End Market Opportunity
- Xator Purchase Agreement.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.