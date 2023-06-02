B of A Securities Upgrades NextEra Energy Partners LP - Unit (NEP)

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for NextEra Energy Partners LP - Unit (NYSE:NEP) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.22% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NextEra Energy Partners LP - Unit is 79.34. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.22% from its latest reported closing price of 61.40.

The projected annual revenue for NextEra Energy Partners LP - Unit is 1,573MM, an increase of 27.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.57.

NextEra Energy Partners LP - Unit Declares $0.84 Dividend

On April 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share ($3.37 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 received the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.81 per share.

At the current share price of $61.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.94%, the lowest has been 2.83%, and the highest has been 6.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.94. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 610 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextEra Energy Partners LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEP is 0.51%, a decrease of 9.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 88,041K shares. The put/call ratio of NEP is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,163K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,270K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 59.18% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,760K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,748K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 57.85% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,948K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,824K shares, representing a decrease of 44.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 83.45% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 1,917K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares, representing a decrease of 11.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 57.52% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,905K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,992K shares, representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEP by 91.10% over the last quarter.

NextEra Energy Partners Background Information

NextEra Energy Partners, LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. NextEra Energy Partners acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flows. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns interests in geographically diverse wind and solar projects in the U.S. as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas and Pennsylvania.

