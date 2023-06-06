B of A Securities Upgrades Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B (TAP)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B (NYSE:TAP) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.49% Downside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B is 63.50. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.49% from its latest reported closing price of 63.81.

The projected annual revenue for Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B is 11,038MM, an increase of 1.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.16.

Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B Declares $0.41 Dividend

On May 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $63.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.19%, the lowest has been 2.35%, and the highest has been 6.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=182).

The current dividend yield is 0.75 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAP is 0.23%, an increase of 13.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 211,394K shares. The put/call ratio of TAP is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 28,120K shares representing 13.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,088K shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 3.47% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 19,065K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,195K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,393K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,589K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,873K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,865K shares, representing an increase of 29.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 35.80% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 6,806K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,731K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Molson Coors Beverage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on its employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in its Imprint and its 2025 sustainability targets.

Key filings for this company:

