B of A Securities Upgrades McCormick & Co., Inc. (MKC)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for McCormick & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MKC) from Underperform to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.62% Downside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for McCormick & Co., Inc. is 81.11. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.62% from its latest reported closing price of 88.76.

The projected annual revenue for McCormick & Co., Inc. is 6,632MM, an increase of 3.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.98.

McCormick & Co., Inc. Declares $0.39 Dividend

On March 29, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023 received the payment on April 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the current share price of $88.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.59%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 2.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1624 funds or institutions reporting positions in McCormick & Co., Inc.. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKC is 0.27%, an increase of 13.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 240,372K shares. The put/call ratio of MKC is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 16,716K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 15,499K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,495K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 5.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,761K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,616K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 5.54% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,856K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,836K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 2.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,851K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,793K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 5.98% over the last quarter.

McCormick Background Information

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Its most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

