B of A Securities Upgrades Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC)

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Marsh & McLennan Cos. (NYSE:MMC) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.66% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marsh & McLennan Cos. is 196.52. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.66% from its latest reported closing price of 191.43.

The projected annual revenue for Marsh & McLennan Cos. is 22,246MM, an increase of 3.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marsh & McLennan Cos.. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMC is 0.49%, a decrease of 3.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.27% to 586,393K shares. The put/call ratio of MMC is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich holds 74,946K shares representing 15.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 99.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 10.37% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 21,189K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,411K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,395K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 17,201K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,192K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 2.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,309K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,077K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Marsh & McLennan Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marsh McLennan is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 76,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue over $17 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients.

