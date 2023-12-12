B of A Securities Upgrades Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - (MRVI)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:MRVI) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.45% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - is 9.29. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 80.45% from its latest reported closing price of 5.15.

The projected annual revenue for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - is 446MM, an increase of 6.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVI is 0.14%, a decrease of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.90% to 169,293K shares. The put/call ratio of MRVI is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gtcr holds 21,681K shares representing 16.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 11,838K shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,305K shares, representing an increase of 29.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 19.36% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,153K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,154K shares, representing a decrease of 36.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 307.42% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 6,463K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,362K shares, representing an increase of 47.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 63.20% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,931K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,546K shares, representing an increase of 28.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 19.85% over the last quarter.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Background Information

Maravai LifeSciences enables the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and supports research on human diseases through its portfolio of market-leading companies and proprietary technologies. Maravai companies are global leaders in providing products and services into the fields of nucleic acid production, biologics safety testing, and protein detection to many of the world's leading biopharma, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

