B of A Securities Upgrades Kosmos Energy (KOS)

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.98% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kosmos Energy is 10.09. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 30.98% from its latest reported closing price of 7.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kosmos Energy is 2,474MM, an increase of 51.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kosmos Energy. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOS is 0.32%, a decrease of 3.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 494,289K shares. The put/call ratio of KOS is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24,037K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,684K shares, representing an increase of 18.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 106.47% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 19,648K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,750K shares, representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 23.22% over the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 19,119K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,046K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 21.99% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 18,306K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,057K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 21.43% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 14,494K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,951K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 14.48% over the last quarter.

Kosmos Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Its key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S.Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company's Business Principles articulate its commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.