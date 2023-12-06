B of A Securities Upgrades Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.83% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jack Henry & Associates is 167.52. The forecasts range from a low of 144.43 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.83% from its latest reported closing price of 161.33.

The projected annual revenue for Jack Henry & Associates is 2,311MM, an increase of 9.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Declares $0.52 Dividend

On November 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023 will receive the payment on December 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $161.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.13%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 1.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jack Henry & Associates. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKHY is 0.23%, a decrease of 7.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 76,194K shares. The put/call ratio of JKHY is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,743K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,696K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 35.68% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 3,606K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,674K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 1.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,281K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,280K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,030K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares, representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 88.87% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,918K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,918K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 2.22% over the last quarter.

Jack Henry & Associates Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jack Henry is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. It is a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking®provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks. Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, it is well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. It empowers its clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go.

