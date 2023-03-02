B of A Securities Upgrades iQIYI (IQ)

On March 2, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for iQIYI from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.59% Downside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for iQIYI is $5.51. The forecasts range from a low of $2.83 to a high of $9.24. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.59% from its latest reported closing price of $6.85.

The projected annual revenue for iQIYI is $31,362MM, an increase of 8.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.61.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 25,325K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,245K shares, representing an increase of 20.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQ by 136.87% over the last quarter.

Oasis Management Co holds 23,529K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 23,174K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,195K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQ by 99.81% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 14,566K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,702K shares, representing an increase of 12.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQ by 76.66% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 12,518K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,362K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQ by 74.45% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in iQIYI. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 8.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IQ is 0.26%, an increase of 63.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.50% to 260,400K shares. The put/call ratio of IQ is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

iQIYI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, professional user generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature and e-commerce etc.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.