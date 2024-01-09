B of A Securities Upgrades Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Host Hotels & Resorts (NasdaqGS:HST) from Underperform to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.05% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Host Hotels & Resorts is 20.60. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 1.05% from its latest reported closing price of 20.39.

The projected annual revenue for Host Hotels & Resorts is 5,368MM, an increase of 2.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.05.

Host Hotels & Resorts Declares $0.20 Dividend

On December 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023 will receive the payment on January 16, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $20.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.84%, the lowest has been 0.57%, and the highest has been 8.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.76 (n=153).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Host Hotels & Resorts. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HST is 0.24%, a decrease of 1.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 800,805K shares. The put/call ratio of HST is 3.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 50,275K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,556K shares, representing an increase of 13.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HST by 16.59% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,326K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,065K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 24,879K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,470K shares, representing an increase of 9.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HST by 15.33% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 23,438K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,110K shares, representing a decrease of 11.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 6.45% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,313K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,003K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 87.39% over the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an American real estate investment trust that invests in hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures.

