B of A Securities Upgrades FTC Solar (FTCI)

On March 15, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) from Underperform to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.14% Upside

As of March 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for FTC Solar is $4.72. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 94.14% from its latest reported closing price of $2.43.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FTC Solar is $393MM, an increase of 219.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.04.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 4,579K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,352K shares, representing a decrease of 16.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 99.99% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 4,518K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,735K shares, representing an increase of 39.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 13.14% over the last quarter.

Hill City Capital holds 4,180K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cinctive Capital Management holds 3,681K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,923K shares, representing an increase of 20.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 33.15% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 2,769K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTC Solar. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTCI is 0.06%, a decrease of 21.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 32,244K shares. The put/call ratio of FTCI is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

FTC Solar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.