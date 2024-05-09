B of A Securities Upgrades Fox (FOXA)

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Fox (NasdaqGS:FOXA) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.12% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fox is 37.18. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 12.12% from its latest reported closing price of 33.16.

The projected annual revenue for Fox is 15,022MM, an increase of 7.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOXA is 0.15%, an increase of 8.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 294,757K shares. The put/call ratio of FOXA is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 29,015K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,042K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 13.36% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 22,503K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 17,568K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,619K shares , representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 8,096K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,293K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 2.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,930K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,095K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 16.75% over the last quarter.

Fox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of its footprint allows them to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes its strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives.

