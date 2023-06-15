B of A Securities Upgrades Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

Fintel reports that on June 15, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from Underperform to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 745.39% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Esperion Therapeutics is 10.40. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 745.39% from its latest reported closing price of 1.23.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Esperion Therapeutics is 168MM, an increase of 107.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Esperion Therapeutics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESPR is 0.04%, a decrease of 66.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.50% to 82,551K shares. The put/call ratio of ESPR is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 13,354K shares representing 14.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,848K shares, representing an increase of 48.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 53.97% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 4,771K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares, representing an increase of 28.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 67.86% over the last quarter.

Meditor Group holds 4,403K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,469K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 70.38% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,208K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,330K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 72.88% over the last quarter.

WAAEX - Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 4,061K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing an increase of 71.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 18.03% over the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Through scientific and clinical excellence, and a deep understanding of cholesterol biology, the experienced Lipid Management Team at Esperion is committed to developing new LDL-C lowering medicines that will make a substantial impact on reducing global cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death around the world.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.