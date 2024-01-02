B of A Securities Upgrades Doximity (DOCS)

Fintel reports that on January 2, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.47% Downside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Doximity is 26.44. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.47% from its latest reported closing price of 28.57.

The projected annual revenue for Doximity is 534MM, an increase of 19.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 717 funds or institutions reporting positions in Doximity. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCS is 0.19%, a decrease of 26.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.60% to 111,884K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCS is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 6,656K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,599K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 75.25% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 6,033K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,725K shares, representing a decrease of 11.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 40.35% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,923K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,605K shares, representing an increase of 8.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 33.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,594K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,336K shares, representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 30.26% over the last quarter.

ETGLX - Eventide Gilead Fund Class N holds 3,082K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,311K shares, representing a decrease of 39.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 29.46% over the last quarter.

Doximity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better health care for their patients.

