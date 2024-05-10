B of A Securities Upgrades Dominion Energy (D)

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.16% Downside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dominion Energy is 52.23. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.16% from its latest reported closing price of 52.84.

The projected annual revenue for Dominion Energy is 18,020MM, an increase of 27.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,991 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dominion Energy. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to D is 0.28%, an increase of 2.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 751,969K shares. The put/call ratio of D is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 27,147K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,234K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 85.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,270K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,040K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 22,800K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,328K shares , representing an increase of 28.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D by 38.60% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,693K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,852K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 4.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,439K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,107K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 5.53% over the last quarter.

Dominion Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

More than 7 million customers in 16 states?energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy, headquartered in?Richmond, Va.?The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy?and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050.

