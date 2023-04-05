B of A Securities Upgrades Commercial Metals (CMC)

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.46% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Commercial Metals is $57.85. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 25.46% from its latest reported closing price of $46.11.

The projected annual revenue for Commercial Metals is $8,335MM, a decrease of 9.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.33.

Commercial Metals Declares $0.16 Dividend

On March 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 will receive the payment on April 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $46.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.10%, the lowest has been 1.13%, and the highest has been 3.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AFDVX - Applied Finance Explorer Fund Investor Class holds 64K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 16.19% over the last quarter.

FMDCX - Federated Mid-Cap Index Fund Service Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 14.78% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 49.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 30.32% over the last quarter.

FMAT - Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF holds 45K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 3.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 892 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial Metals. This is an increase of 107 owner(s) or 13.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMC is 0.36%, an increase of 9.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 117,471K shares. The put/call ratio of CMC is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Commercial Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.

