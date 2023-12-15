B of A Securities Upgrades Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.33% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Colgate-Palmolive is 82.62. The forecasts range from a low of 66.66 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.33% from its latest reported closing price of 76.27.

The projected annual revenue for Colgate-Palmolive is 18,898MM, a decrease of 1.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2724 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colgate-Palmolive. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CL is 0.31%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 732,979K shares. The put/call ratio of CL is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 32,717K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,044K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 6.16% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,508K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,276K shares, representing an increase of 37.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CL by 54.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,736K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,894K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 4.78% over the last quarter.

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 20,305K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,938K shares, representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 7.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,865K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,752K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 4.95% over the last quarter.

Colgate-Palmolive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, eltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991.

