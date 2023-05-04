B of A Securities Upgrades CNA Financial (CNA)

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CNA Financial is 46.92. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 17.24% from its latest reported closing price of 40.02.

The projected annual revenue for CNA Financial is 9,551MM, a decrease of 21.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.61.

CNA Financial Declares $0.42 Dividend

On May 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $40.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.20%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.70%, the lowest has been 4.71%, and the highest has been 12.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.87 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.87 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNA Financial. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 5.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNA is 0.31%, a decrease of 3.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 271,416K shares. The put/call ratio of CNA is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Loews holds 243,884K shares representing 90.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,870K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,051K shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 8.48% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,933K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,028K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,221K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,163K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares, representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 0.40% over the last quarter.

CNA Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by more than 120 years of experience and approximately $45 billion of invested assets.

