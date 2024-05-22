B of A Securities Upgrades Brown & Brown (BRO)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.66% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Brown & Brown is 92.24. The forecasts range from a low of 81.95 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 2.66% from its latest reported closing price of 89.85.

The projected annual revenue for Brown & Brown is 4,343MM, an increase of 0.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brown & Brown. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 4.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRO is 0.28%, an increase of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 237,890K shares. The put/call ratio of BRO is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 13,606K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,310K shares , representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 16.29% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 12,718K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,326K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 36.58% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 9,201K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,704K shares , representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 2.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,177K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,078K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,791K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,552K shares , representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 13.51% over the last quarter.

Brown & Brown Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, the company offers reliable knowledge for its customers and strives to provide a higher service.

