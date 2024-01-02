B of A Securities Upgrades Brady (BRC)

Fintel reports that on January 2, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Brady (NYSE:BRC) from Underperform to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.33% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brady is 63.58. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.33% from its latest reported closing price of 58.69.

The projected annual revenue for Brady is 1,345MM, an increase of 0.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.84.

Brady Declares $0.24 Dividend

On November 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.94 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 10, 2024 will receive the payment on January 31, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $58.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.80%, the lowest has been 1.48%, and the highest has been 2.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brady. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRC is 0.18%, an increase of 15.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.72% to 41,372K shares. The put/call ratio of BRC is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,101K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,233K shares, representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRC by 14.86% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,938K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,961K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRC by 18.44% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,409K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,889K shares, representing a decrease of 34.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRC by 67.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,360K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,359K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRC by 19.87% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 1,252K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,053K shares, representing an increase of 15.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRC by 23.01% over the last quarter.

Brady Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2020, employed approximately 5,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady's fiscal 2020 sales were approximately $1.08 billion.

