B of A Securities Upgrades Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.22% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals is 15.45. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 115.22% from its latest reported closing price of 7.18.

The projected annual revenue for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals is 363MM, an increase of 25.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCRX is 0.25%, a decrease of 9.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.17% to 184,157K shares. The put/call ratio of BCRX is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 12,711K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 10,420K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,050K shares, representing an increase of 13.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 17.02% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 7,609K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,418K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 6.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,758K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,652K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 31.66% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 5,618K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,285K shares, representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 33.20% over the last quarter.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO™ (berotralstat) is approved in the United States and Japan for the prevention of HAE attacks in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older, and under regulatory review for approval in the European Union and United Kingdom. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing.

