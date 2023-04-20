B of A Securities Upgrades AZEK Company Inc - (AZEK)

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for AZEK Company Inc - (NYSE:AZEK) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AZEK Company Inc - is $29.69. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 12.67% from its latest reported closing price of $26.35.

The projected annual revenue for AZEK Company Inc - is $1,268MM, a decrease of 3.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Capital holds 37K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Mid Cap Value Portfolio Class 1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,065K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,785K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 19.85% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 66K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 31.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 27.89% over the last quarter.

GSPIX - Goldman Sachs Capital Growth Fund Institutional holds 62K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing a decrease of 280.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 76.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 563 funds or institutions reporting positions in AZEK Company Inc -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZEK is 0.30%, an increase of 20.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.43% to 207,758K shares. The put/call ratio of AZEK is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

AZEK Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The AZEK® Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products and is committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

