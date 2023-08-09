B of A Securities Upgrades Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.66% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axsome Therapeutics is 115.82. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 59.66% from its latest reported closing price of 72.54.

The projected annual revenue for Axsome Therapeutics is 191MM, an increase of 4.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axsome Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXSM is 0.41%, a decrease of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.17% to 33,099K shares. The put/call ratio of AXSM is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 3,781K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,980K shares, representing an increase of 21.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,131K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares, representing an increase of 17.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 15.89% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 2,012K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,170K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares, representing an increase of 44.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 31.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,071K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 25.19% over the last quarter.

Axsome Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for which there are limited treatment options. For the many people facing unsatisfactory treatments for CNS disorders, Axsome accelerates the invention and adoption of life-changing medicines. Axsome's core CNS product candidate portfolio includes five clinical-stage candidates, AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14. AXS-05 is being developed for major depressive disorder (MDD), Alzheimer's disease (AD) agitation, and as a treatment for smoking cessation. AXS-07 is being developed for the acute treatment of migraine. AXS-12 is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. AXS-14 is being developed for fibromyalgia. AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14 are investigational drug products not approved by the FDA.

