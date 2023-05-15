B of A Securities Upgrades Avalonbay Communities (AVB)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Avalonbay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.66% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avalonbay Communities is 190.38. The forecasts range from a low of 166.65 to a high of $214.20. The average price target represents an increase of 5.66% from its latest reported closing price of 180.18.

The projected annual revenue for Avalonbay Communities is 2,799MM, an increase of 4.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avalonbay Communities. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVB is 0.45%, a decrease of 9.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 146,745K shares. The put/call ratio of AVB is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,236K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,340K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,862K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,849K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 43.81% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,834K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,727K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 56.12% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,798K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,104K shares, representing an increase of 14.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 86.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,251K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,165K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 17.36% over the last quarter.

Avalonbay Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado.

