B of A Securities Upgrades Atlantica Yield (AY)

On March 8, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.24% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlantica Yield is $32.64. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.24% from its latest reported closing price of $28.08.

The projected annual revenue for Atlantica Yield is $1,270MM, an increase of 15.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.54.

Atlantica Yield Declares $0.44 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.78 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $28.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.97%, the lowest has been 3.67%, and the highest has been 8.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.03 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -37.99. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors holds 4,339K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,534K shares, representing an increase of 18.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AY by 7.11% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,181K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,704K shares, representing an increase of 11.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AY by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,767K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,541K shares, representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AY by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,656K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,308K shares, representing an increase of 9.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AY by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 2,523K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlantica Yield. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AY is 0.39%, a decrease of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.73% to 56,948K shares. The put/call ratio of AY is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North and South America, and certain markets in EMEA.

