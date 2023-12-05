B of A Securities Upgrades Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.69% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is 72.61. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.69% from its latest reported closing price of 63.87.

The projected annual revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is 222MM, a decrease of 18.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 684 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLS is 0.29%, a decrease of 34.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.20% to 130,972K shares. The put/call ratio of APLS is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,167K shares representing 12.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,664K shares, representing an increase of 56.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 11,111K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 10,900K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,452K shares, representing an increase of 49.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 14.94% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,519K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,639K shares, representing an increase of 13.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 49.90% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 5,895K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,101K shares, representing an increase of 30.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 55.00% over the last quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, the company aims to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology.

