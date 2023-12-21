B of A Securities Upgrades Annexon (ANNX)

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Annexon (NasdaqGS:ANNX) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 378.12% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Annexon is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 378.12% from its latest reported closing price of 2.88.

The projected annual revenue for Annexon is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 210 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annexon. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 8.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANNX is 0.18%, a decrease of 22.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.58% to 57,636K shares. The put/call ratio of ANNX is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Satter Management Co. holds 7,056K shares representing 13.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 5,702K shares representing 10.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 5,300K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares, representing an increase of 33.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANNX by 0.41% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,503K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 2,810K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,465K shares, representing an increase of 12.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANNX by 23.91% over the last quarter.

Annexon Background Information



Annexon, Inc., doing business as Annexon Biosciences, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops novel therapies for auto-immune and neurodegenerative diseases of body, eye, and brain. Annexon Biosciences serves patients in the State of California.

