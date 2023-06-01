News & Insights

B of A Securities Upgrades Alteryx Inc - (AYX)

June 01, 2023 — 09:38 am EDT

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Alteryx Inc - (NYSE:AYX) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.31% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alteryx Inc - is 68.27. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 75.31% from its latest reported closing price of 38.94.

The projected annual revenue for Alteryx Inc - is 987MM, an increase of 10.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alteryx Inc -. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 6.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYX is 0.30%, an increase of 25.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 59,233K shares. AYX / Alteryx Inc - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AYX is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AYX / Alteryx Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Capital World Investors holds 3,044K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,783K shares, representing a decrease of 57.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 28.34% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 3,019K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,836K shares, representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 47.43% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,596K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,601K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 2,138K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares, representing a decrease of 18.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 8.53% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,861K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,797K shares, representing a decrease of 50.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 27.82% over the last quarter.

Alteryx Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce.

Key filings for this company:

