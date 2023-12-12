B of A Securities Upgrades Albemarle (ALB)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.38% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Albemarle is 202.94. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $343.80. The average price target represents an increase of 60.38% from its latest reported closing price of 126.54.

The projected annual revenue for Albemarle is 10,248MM, an increase of 3.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1729 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albemarle. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALB is 0.26%, a decrease of 10.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 115,923K shares. The put/call ratio of ALB is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 4,404K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268K shares, representing an increase of 48.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 55.64% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,812K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,118K shares, representing a decrease of 34.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 84.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,658K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,656K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 20.84% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,519K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares, representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,096K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,382K shares, representing a decrease of 9.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 28.28% over the last quarter.

Albemarle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Albemarle Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. Albemarle Corporation actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, the company creates value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

