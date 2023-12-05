B of A Securities Upgrades Adecoagro (AGRO)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.57% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adecoagro is 13.08. The forecasts range from a low of 9.85 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 18.57% from its latest reported closing price of 11.03.

The projected annual revenue for Adecoagro is 1,354MM, a decrease of 3.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

Adecoagro Declares $0.16 Dividend

On October 27, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.33 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 9, 2023 received the payment on November 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $11.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.42%, the lowest has been 2.39%, and the highest has been 8.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.38 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecoagro. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 9.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGRO is 0.33%, an increase of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 58,577K shares. The put/call ratio of AGRO is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 13,044K shares representing 12.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 5,154K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,785K shares, representing a decrease of 12.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 13.51% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,116K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,365K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 34.21% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 4,500K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,944K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,918K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 85.33% over the last quarter.

Adecoagro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adecoagro S.A. is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation.

