B of A Securities Upgrades 10x Genomics Inc - (TXG)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for 10x Genomics Inc - (NASDAQ:TXG) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.18% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for 10x Genomics Inc - is 55.93. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.18% from its latest reported closing price of 48.14.

The projected annual revenue for 10x Genomics Inc - is 623MM, an increase of 5.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 594 funds or institutions reporting positions in 10x Genomics Inc -. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXG is 0.24%, a decrease of 9.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 106,949K shares. The put/call ratio of TXG is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,341K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,504K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 22.23% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 3,985K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,120K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 21.67% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 3,081K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 20.09% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 2,993K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,114K shares, representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 17.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,919K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,769K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 19.18% over the last quarter.

10x Genomics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

10x Genomics is an American biotechnology company that designs and manufactures gene sequencing technology used in scientific research. It was founded in 2012 by Serge Saxonov, Ben Hindson, and Kevin Ness.

