B of A Securities Reiterates Jack In The Box (JACK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, B of A Securities reiterated coverage of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.87% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jack In The Box is 102.64. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 56.87% from its latest reported closing price of 65.43.

The projected annual revenue for Jack In The Box is 1,721MM, a decrease of 0.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.41.

Jack In The Box Declares $0.44 Dividend

On August 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 6, 2023 received the payment on September 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $65.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.05%, the lowest has been 1.30%, and the highest has been 6.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=225).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jack In The Box. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JACK is 0.25%, an increase of 2.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 25,129K shares. The put/call ratio of JACK is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,450K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,502K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,429K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares, representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 17.81% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,429K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares, representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 19.87% over the last quarter.

Biglari Capital holds 1,074K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 686K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing an increase of 44.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 91.72% over the last quarter.

Jack In The Box Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jack in the Box Inc., based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam.

