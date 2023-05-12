B of A Securities Reiterates Green Plains (GPRE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, B of A Securities reiterated coverage of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.23% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Green Plains is 44.50. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 48.23% from its latest reported closing price of 30.02.

The projected annual revenue for Green Plains is 3,415MM, a decrease of 8.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Plains. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 6.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPRE is 0.32%, an increase of 28.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 77,129K shares. The put/call ratio of GPRE is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ancora Advisors holds 4,191K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,117K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,726K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,919K shares, representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 78.99% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,620K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,276K shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 5.50% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 3,469K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,220K shares, representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 4.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,619K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares, representing an increase of 30.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 43.01% over the last quarter.

Green Plains Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Green Plains Inc. is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP.

