B of A Securities Reiterates Fisker Inc - (FSR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, B of A Securities reiterated coverage of Fisker Inc - (NYSE:FSR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.92% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fisker Inc - is 9.13. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 71.92% from its latest reported closing price of 5.31.

The projected annual revenue for Fisker Inc - is 2,165MM, an increase of 161,106.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fisker Inc -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSR is 0.08%, an increase of 0.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.22% to 114,900K shares. The put/call ratio of FSR is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIFTHDELTA holds 19,275K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,750K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 47.79% over the last quarter.

Moore Capital Management holds 10,189K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 7,314K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,909K shares, representing an increase of 19.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 74.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,486K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,041K shares, representing an increase of 22.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 9.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,108K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,243K shares, representing an increase of 16.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Fisker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles.

