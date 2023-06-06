B of A Securities Reiterates C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, B of A Securities reiterated coverage of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.11% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 95.16. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.11% from its latest reported closing price of 91.40.

The projected annual revenue for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 22,167MM, a decrease of 1.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares $0.61 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share ($2.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.61 per share.

At the current share price of $91.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.28%, the lowest has been 1.84%, and the highest has been 3.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1327 funds or institutions reporting positions in C.H. Robinson Worldwide. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRW is 0.21%, an increase of 11.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 133,326K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRW is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 9,846K shares representing 8.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,817K shares, representing a decrease of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 5.10% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 7,427K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,602K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,581K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 0.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,744K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,721K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 1.51% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,721K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,737K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 4.44% over the last quarter.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Background Information

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $21 billion in freight under management and 19 million shipments annually, C.H. Robinson is one of the world's largest logistics platforms. Its global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world's economy. With the combination of its multimodal transportation management system and expertise, the company uses its information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for its more than 105,000 customers and 73,000 contract carriers. Its technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to its customers' businesses.

