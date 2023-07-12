B of A Securities Reiterates Baker Hughes Co - (BKR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, B of A Securities reiterated coverage of Baker Hughes Co - (NYSE:BKR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.68% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Baker Hughes Co - is 37.79. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 9.68% from its latest reported closing price of 34.45.

The projected annual revenue for Baker Hughes Co - is 24,562MM, an increase of 11.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.68.

Baker Hughes Co - Declares $0.19 Dividend

On May 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 received the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $34.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.18%, the lowest has been 1.91%, and the highest has been 7.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -7.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1559 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baker Hughes Co -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKR is 0.36%, a decrease of 2.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 1,202,132K shares. The put/call ratio of BKR is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 99,952K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116,385K shares, representing a decrease of 16.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 20.74% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 95,418K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,970K shares, representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 51,168K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,545K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 8.58% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 50,037K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,736K shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 11.78% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 34,072K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,007K shares, representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 6.71% over the last quarter.

Baker Hughes Background Information

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, its innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet.

