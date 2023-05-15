B of A Securities Maintains Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Y-Mabs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) with a Neutral recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.81% Upside
As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Y-Mabs Therapeutics is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 24.81% from its latest reported closing price of 8.99.
The projected annual revenue for Y-Mabs Therapeutics is 74MM, a decrease of 1.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.79.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Y-Mabs Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YMAB is 0.03%, a decrease of 43.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.02% to 21,025K shares. The put/call ratio of YMAB is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Sofinnova Investments holds 2,194K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Polar Capital Holdings holds 1,992K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,622K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing an increase of 23.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YMAB by 68.20% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,159K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031K shares, representing an increase of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YMAB by 64.88% over the last quarter.
XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 1,113K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares, representing an increase of 14.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YMAB by 11.42% over the last quarter.
Y-Mabs Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company has a broad and advanced product pipeline, including one FDA approved product, DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), which targets tumors that express GD2, and one pivotal-stage product candidate, omburtamab, which targets tumors that express B7-H3.
