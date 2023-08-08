B of A Securities Maintains Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.75% Downside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vornado Realty Trust is 15.91. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.75% from its latest reported closing price of 23.66.

The projected annual revenue for Vornado Realty Trust is 1,849MM, an increase of 36.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 751 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vornado Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 107 owner(s) or 12.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNO is 0.09%, a decrease of 13.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.61% to 164,865K shares. The put/call ratio of VNO is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Putnam Investments holds 9,816K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,759K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 31.73% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 9,357K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,167K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,271K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 32.78% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 5,858K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,385K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,282K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 30.46% over the last quarter.

Vornado Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust.

