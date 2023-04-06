B of A Securities Maintains Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.04% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Victory Capital Holdings is $34.68. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.04% from its latest reported closing price of $29.38.

The projected annual revenue for Victory Capital Holdings is $835MM, a decrease of 2.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.43.

Victory Capital Holdings Declares $0.32 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $29.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.36%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.52%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 17.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.32 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 392K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares, representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 10.56% over the last quarter.

NSIDX - Northern Small Cap Index Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 62K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 18.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 1.29% over the last quarter.

WSCIX - Westwood SmallCap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Greenwood Capital Associates holds 23K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 8.62% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victory Capital Holdings. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 12.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCTR is 0.14%, a decrease of 66.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.99% to 57,812K shares. The put/call ratio of VCTR is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Victory Capital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $150.6 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

