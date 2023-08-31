B of A Securities Maintains Victoria`s Secret (VSCO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Victoria`s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.91% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Victoria`s Secret is 23.66. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 31.91% from its latest reported closing price of 17.94.

The projected annual revenue for Victoria`s Secret is 6,596MM, an increase of 6.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 586 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victoria`s Secret. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 8.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSCO is 0.10%, a decrease of 33.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 79,407K shares. The put/call ratio of VSCO is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 6,790K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,341K shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 50.70% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,508K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 2,944K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,634K shares, representing an increase of 44.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 7.03% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 2,701K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,748K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 30.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,506K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,496K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 52.73% over the last quarter.

Victoria`s Secret Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Victoria's Secret & Co retails apparel and accessories for women. The Company offers lingeries, bras, panties, pajamas, sleepwear, swimsuits, and other apparel, as well as offers personal care and beauty products. Victoria's Secret serves customers worldwide.

