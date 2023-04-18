B of A Securities Maintains Vaxcyte (PCVX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.39% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vaxcyte is $63.68. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 50.39% from its latest reported closing price of $42.34.

The projected annual revenue for Vaxcyte is $2MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 20K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

SG Americas Securities holds 27K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 44.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 99.65% over the last quarter.

MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML Small Cap Growth Equity Fund Initial Class holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Ubs Oconnor holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Virtus Investment Advisers holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vaxcyte. This is an increase of 137 owner(s) or 42.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCVX is 0.38%, an increase of 10.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.95% to 91,994K shares. The put/call ratio of PCVX is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Vaxcyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vaxcyte is a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide. The Company’s cell-free protein synthesis platform, comprising the XpressCFTM platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc., together with Vaxcyte’s proprietary know-how, enables the design and production of protein carriers and antigens, the critical building blocks of vaccines, in ways that the Company believes conventional vaccine technologies currently cannot. Vaxcyte’s lead vaccine candidate, VAX-24, is a preclinical, 24-valent broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-XP, a PCV with an expanded breadth of coverage of at least 30 strains, including newly emerging strains responsible for IPD and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; and VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease by targeting the keystone pathogen responsible for this chronic, oral inflammatory disease.

