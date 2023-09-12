B of A Securities Maintains United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B (UPS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B (NYSE:UPS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.54% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B is 193.47. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.54% from its latest reported closing price of 156.60.

The projected annual revenue for United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B is 101,376MM, an increase of 5.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B Declares $1.62 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share ($6.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 received the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.62 per share.

At the current share price of $156.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.10%, the lowest has been 1.89%, and the highest has been 4.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3354 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B. This is a decrease of 138 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPS is 0.60%, a decrease of 10.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 572,190K shares. The put/call ratio of UPS is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,605K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,446K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 14.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,140K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,662K shares, representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 603.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,257K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,030K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 15.20% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 15,261K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,944K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 8.24% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,842K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,226K shares, representing a decrease of 24.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 197.10% over the last quarter.

United Parcel Service Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UPS, one of the world's largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company's more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to being a steward of the environment and positively contributing to the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion.

