B of A Securities Maintains Triumph Group (TGI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.58% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Triumph Group is 13.13. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 11.58% from its latest reported closing price of 11.77.

The projected annual revenue for Triumph Group is 1,383MM, an increase of 0.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Triumph Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGI is 0.12%, an increase of 31.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.44% to 71,340K shares. The put/call ratio of TGI is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,853K shares representing 13.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,742K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 4.24% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 5,554K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,563K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 19.56% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,077K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,988K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Hill City Capital holds 3,166K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares, representing an increase of 50.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 152.92% over the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 2,269K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,411K shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 126.43% over the last quarter.

Triumph Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

Key filings for this company:

